Murder convicts on the run after overpowering court orderly

A manhunt has been launched for two South African murder convicts who overpowered a court orderly at the Durban high court on Wednesday April 7 and escaped from custody.

The dangerous criminals identified as Mboniseni Shozi, 40, and Thobani Shozi, 26, had on Wednesday April 7, been convicted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Both men who are not related but share the same surname, had committed the crimes in Mariannhill, west of Durban in October 2017.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele who confirmed the incident said;