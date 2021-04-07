Murder convicts on the run after overpowering court orderly

A manhunt has been launched for two South African murder convicts who overpowered a court orderly at the Durban high court on Wednesday April 7 and escaped from custody.
The dangerous criminals identified as Mboniseni Shozi, 40, and Thobani Shozi, 26, had on Wednesday April 7, been convicted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
Both men who are not related but share the same surname, had committed the crimes in Mariannhill, west of Durban in October 2017.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele who confirmed the incident said;
“They were convicted before lunch and were supposed to reappear at 2pm for a remand date for sentencing. When the court orderly went to the cells to escort the accused back into court, they managed to overpower the orderly and escaped.
“A warrant of arrest was issued by the court for both escapees. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is requested to contact…
Source: Linda Ikeji