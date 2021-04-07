Over 6 million illegal weapons are in circulation across Nigeria

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar has said that there are over 6 million illegal weapons in circulation across Nigeria.

Abubakar who is the chairman of the National Peace Commitee (NPC), made the disclosure during a dialogue session of the committee with key stakeholders in Abuja on Wednesday April 7.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; John Cardinal Onaiyekan; Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi; Plateau State governor and chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong; religious leaders, the service chiefs, top military brass, police and other security agencies.

He said the proliferation of weapons has heightened insecurity in the country and led to over 80,000 deaths. Abubakar further added that the challenges facing the country is not only insecurity in the narrow sense of the military definition but that it has…