Piers Morgan reveals he’s had messages from the Royal Family expressing ‘gratitude someone was standing up for them’ after Harry and Meghan’s interview

Piers Morgan said members of the British Royal Family have sent him messages, expressing ‘gratitude someone was standing up for them’ in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

Piers Morgan made this known in an interview with Extra’s Billy Bush, which is set to air Tuesday night, April 6.

He was asked if anyone from the Royal Family had reached out following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ interview last month.

He replied: “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family.”

He would not reveal if it was senior members of the Royal Family who had communicated the messages.

“I’m not going to go into who it was… but gratitude that somebody was standing up,” he said.

Piers Morgan left his position as a host on Good Morning Britain, back on March 9, over his on-air comments about Meghan Markle in the wake of the Oprah interview.

He had said that he didn’t believe a word of Markle’s…