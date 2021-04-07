Wailing won’t stop President Buhari from going on medical trips





Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, has said that the wailing of some Nigerians will not stop President Buhari from embarking on his medical trips

Lauretta said this while reacting to the criticism that has trailed the president’s decision to go to the UK for his routine medical checkup.

In a post shared on her social media handles, Lauretta said the President will continue to embark on the medical trips until he leaves office in 2023.

”TWO MORE YEARS OF WAILING. We have been here since 2016. Its been the same wailing. So the response will also be the same. I do not understand why the pandemic has negatively affected certain people more than the rest of us. People across the world, have personal physicians. President Buhari is not an exception. People go to wherever their personal doctors are especially one they have seen for decades. Pres.Buhari won’t dump his doctor of about 40 years so that wailers can be happy. That’s blackmail. Thankfully, he doesn’t pay…





Source: Linda Ikeji