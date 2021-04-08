Aisha Buhari is an unusual First Lady. She is the first to be on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Aisha Buhari as an unusual first lady as she is the first in Nigeria’s history of first ladies to be on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

Osinbajo said this when he spoke during the presentation of the book titled “Aisha Buhari: Being different” by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani, at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja today April 8.

The vice president said Mrs. Buhari has used her platform to start up conversations on issues that concern them.

“It’s unlikely that any First Lady in Nigeria’s history has, in such a few short years, captured the imagination of Nigerians as profoundly as Aisha Buhari. She’s, of course, the first First Lady to be on Twitter, on Instagram, and other social media platforms, getting her unfiltered views across to the Nigerian people and she’s probably the first to receive, in real time, the…





