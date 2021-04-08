Barcelona striker, Antoine Griezmann becomes a father for the third time with all his children born on April 8

Barcelona forward, Antoine Griezmann and his wife, Erika Choperena have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Alba.

The France international, 30, took to his Instagram official page on Thursday, April 8, to announce the birth of his new child with the caption; “Alba 08.04.21 ”

Uniquely, Griezmann’s three children all share the same birthday. The Barcelona star’s eldest daughter Mía Griezmann was born on April 8, 2016, and brother Amaro Griezmann arrived on the same day in 2019.