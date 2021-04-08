Bola Tinubu hails Aisha Buhari, describes her as a ”voice of conscience”

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has described first lady, Aisha Buhari, as a voice of conscience calling politicians to be their better selves.
Tinubu stated this while speaking at the public presentation of the biography of Mrs. Aisha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja today April 8. The book, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.
Speaking as the chairman of the occasion, Tinubu said
“Given the First Lady’s achievement, no one can reasonably question the role of a First Lady any longer. Remember that there were those who argued that the constitution does not assign any official role to the First Lady. With Mrs Dr Aisha Buhari, their concerns have been forever laid to rest.
First lady has played an uplifting, unifying role both in symbol and substance. She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be of our better self…
Source: Linda Ikeji