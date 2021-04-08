Bola Tinubu hails Aisha Buhari, describes her as a ”voice of conscience”

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has described first lady, Aisha Buhari, as a voice of conscience calling politicians to be their better selves.

Tinubu stated this while speaking at the public presentation of the biography of Mrs. Aisha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja today April 8. The book, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

Speaking as the chairman of the occasion, Tinubu said