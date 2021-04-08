Kylian Mbappe scores twice as Paris St-Germain beat title holders, Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-final

Bayern 2-3 PSG: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as Paris St-Germain beat title holders, Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-final

European and World champions, Bayern Munich were stunned by PSG as they suffered their first champions league defeat since March 2019 on Wednesday night, April 7, losing 2-3 at home.

PSG took an early lead through star boy Kylian Mbappe after making an aggressive start as Bayern showed just how much they missed the absent Lewandowski.

 

Marquinhos scored PSG’s second, before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller both struck for a Bayern team that played with an intensity and intent that bordered lacked that magical finishing touch that Lewandowski had become known for.

 

Bayern fought back well, taking control in the second half to make it 2-2 but PSG struck on the counter to secure their advantage.

 

Fresh from outshining Lionel Messi in the previous round, Mbappe showed his world-class ability by scoring PSG’s third goal making a mockery of Bayern’s defence after exploiting the home side’s high defensive line .

Neymar’s disguised pass to Mbappe was perfect, and…



