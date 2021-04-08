Mason Mount and Chilwell give London club hard fought victory





Chelsea football club of England played out a hard fought 2-0 win over Portuguese side FC Porto on Wednesday night April 7.

Porto who removed Juventus in the previous stage of the Champions league came into this game as non-favorites but bamboozled Chelsea with intricate passing for large periods of the match but their lack of accuracy in front of goal was their undoing.

Mount opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark. He drimbled Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi after controlling Jorginho’s pass before finishing into the far corner.

Defender, Chilwell followed in Mount’s footsteps with a stunning first Champions League goal as he drove into the penalty area, after intercepting a loose pass and rounded the Porto goalkeeper five minutes from time.

The victory and two away goals means Chelsea are in complete control of the tie ahead of next week’s return leg at the same venue, where they aim to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Chelsea…