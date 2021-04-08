UK Police confirm body found in Epping Forest lake as missing Nigerian student, Richard Okorogheye

UK Police have confirmed the body found in a lake in Epping Forest as missing Nigerian student, Richard Okorogheye.

The 19-year-old Nigerian student at Oxford Brookes University, who has sickle cell disease, left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London on the evening of March 22 and was reported missing two days later.

He was last seen on CCTV in Loughton, Essex, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 23, walking towards Epping Forest.

Okorogheye’s mother Evidence Joel described her son as “a treasure” and said he had spoken of “struggling to cope” with university pressures and had been shielding during COVID-19 lockdowns.

She told Sky News of her son: “It’s my baby, it’s my treasure. He’s my oxygen, he’s my crown. He’s everything to me, he’s the reason why I live, the reason I exist.

Officers searching for Mr. Okorogheye found a body in a pond in Epping Forest on Monday evening. Authorities said his family had been informed and were…