University College Hospital Ibadan delivers its first set of IVF triplets (photo)

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has taken delivery of its first set of triplets via an In Vitro Fertilization procedure in the hospital.

The delivery of the babies lasted 45-minutes. Hospital authorities say the mother and the babies, all females, are in good condition. The babies weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg, and 2.4kg respectively.

The excited father of the babies, Dr. Kehinde Osiki of the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos, couldn’t contain his joy as he watched the birth of his babies.

While expressing delight over the delivery, the UCH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, described it as another success story for the hospital. He pointed out the commitment to take UCH to an enviable level had played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020, and delivery of the first set of babies through the process.