Woman in her 60s tied up and gagged for two days in her own home by Easter robber who asked for a drink of water

A woman in her 60s was gagged and tied up in her own home and left for two days by a burglar who attacked her home during Easter.

The criminal forced his way into the victim’s home after asking her for a drink of water claiming he was thirsty from cycling.

Friends of the old woman were unable to contact her between Easter Sunday and Tuesday and then called police who broke into the victim’s home in Frittenden, Kent, and found her bound and gagged and unable to move.

On Wednesday night, April 7, a spokesman for Kent Police appealed for help in catching the burglar.

The police say the burglar made away with money and valuables.

A spokesperson said: “A woman aged in her 60s was assaulted during an ordeal in Staplehurst Road, Frittenden, after a man showed up at her home asking for water.

“It is reported that the victim was in her garden at around 6pm on Sunday when the suspect initially appeared at a fence.

“He claimed he had been cycling and asked for a drink but after being…