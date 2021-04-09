43-year-old man arrested after his 9-year-old daughter recounted how he allegedly raped her (video)





A Nigerian man residing in Lagos has been arrested after his nine-year-old daughter accused him of consistently raping her for a long time.



In a video shared online by humanitarian worker, Oluwafunminibi Ojewale, the little girl, Esther, alleged her father had consistently raped to the point that she began to experience pains in her stomach as a result of the unlawful sexual activity. She recounted how he would ask her to remove her clothes and then insert his penis into her and afterward ask her never to tell anyone.

She said Esther’s suffering came to an end after she told someone in school about it.



A statement from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team DSVRT says the father has been arrested while the victim has been taken into protective custody.

”On the 6th of April, 2011 at around 11:45pm, we received a distress call on our hotline-08000333333 from a mandated reporter who informed us that a 9 year older child had just disclosed that her father…





Source: Linda Ikeji