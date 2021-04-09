Former minister and Buhari’s close ally, Dr Mahmud Tukur dies in Abuja

A former minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Mahmud Tukur, has passed away.

Dr. Tukur died from undisclosed ailment in the early hours of Friday, April 9, in Abuja.

Close family members, who confirmed the death to Daily Trust, said he died after he was rushed to a hospital in Abuja from his base in Kaduna, on Wednesday night, April 6.

“His remains is being conveyed to Yola for the funeral,” a source said.

The late Tukur was a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari and served as his Minister of Commerce between 1983 and 1984 when he was the military Head of State.

Dr Tukur, an academic, politician and businessman, was also the first Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano and a former director of Cadbury Nigeria.