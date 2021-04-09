Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state

The Imo state government has accused a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, of being the mastermind of the recent attacks on some state-owned facilities in Owerri, the state capital.

According to Sahara Reporters, the state Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, in a statement released, alleged that the former governor employed the services of thugs whom he had granted amnesty to unleash violence on the state. He said the state government was also in possession of information on how a Special Adviser to the former governor procured the thugs that invaded Owerri on Monday April 5, attacking the state police headquarters as well as the Owerri Custodial center.

Emelumba said the aim of the former governor is to cause the state to be so troubled that the Federal government will be forced to declare a state of emergency.

He alleged that the former governor wants to get back at Governor Hope Uzodinma for insisting on the implementation of the White Paper…