Marcus Rashford equals Bobby Charlton’s 56-year-old record after scoring in Man United’s 2-0 win over Granada





Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has cemented a place in the history books of the club after scoring in the 2-0 win over Granada in the quarter-final of the Europa League on Thursday night, April 8.

The 56-year-old Manchester United record was set by Sir Bobby Charlton but on Thursday night, April 8, Rashford put United 1-0 up against the Spanish outfit in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes .

The 23-year-old’s strike in continental competition has seen him emulate former Red Devils midfielder Bobby Charlton.

Rashford is now the first English player to score eight goals in Europe in one season since Charlton way back in the 1964-65 season.

Rashford had recorded six goals in the Champions League and just one in the Europa League prior to United’s trip to Granada, but doubled his account on Thursday night.

Rashford has now become the fourth Premier League player to reach 20 goals across all competitions this season after scoring…