Meghan Markle will reportedly fight back with ‘aggressive legal team’ against Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle “will fight back” against Piers Morgan’s slurs, a royal biographer has claimed.

Angela Levin says the Duchess of Sussex will hit back after Piers Morgan granted and hour-long Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson.

During the interview, Piers Morgan claimed Meghan and Harry lied or exaggerated 17 times during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers demanded Meghan reveal who specifically rejected her pleas for help when she was suicidal.

He also accused Harry and Meghan of “complete hypocrisy” with the interview and insisted he has the “universal support” of the British public.

Piers departed his role as host of Good Morning Britain after Meghan Markle’s representatives reportedly filed a complaint to his bosses at ITV to complain following Piers’ remarks about Meghan’s mental health.

Over 41,000 people also wrote to media regulator, OfCom, to complain about Piers Morgan after he commented on Meghan’s mental health.

In Piers’ Fox…