Oby Ezekwesili writes Japheth Omojuwa demanding a public apology for enlisting her name as a director in his company without her approval and consent

Former Minister of Education, Obey Ezekwesili, through her lawyers, Falana and Falana Chambers, has written a letter to social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, demanding a public explanation and apology from him for enlisting her as one of the directors of his company, Alpha Reach, without her consent and approval.

According to the letter which she shared copies of on her Twitter handle, Ezekwesili said on March 31, 2021, she was contacted by a person inquiring from her if she knew about her position as a director in the aforementioned company. The letter from her lawyers stated that Ezekwesili said no as she had never heard of the company before. According to the letter, the person who initially contacted her later forwarded a document from the Corporate Affairs Commission CAC showing her name listed as one of the directors of the company which later turned out to be owned by Omojuwa.

The letter stated that when the former Minister reached out to Omojuwa for an…