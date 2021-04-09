Pregnant mother of seven who stabbed husband to death in Delta says he set ablaze the fried chicken she sells to take care of their family

The pregnant mother of seven arrested in Delta State said she stabbed her husband to death in anger after he set ablaze the fried chicken she sells to take care of the family.

LIB reported that the 30-year-old woman, Blessing Emmanuel also known as Dada, allegedly stabbed her husband, Jonathan Otomi, to death in Ughelli Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, on Friday, April 9, said the suspect has confessed to the crime.

In her confession, the suspect said that the deceased, who she claimed does not take care of the family, set her fried chicken ablaze. In anger, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the heart.

“On 5/4/2021 at about 1313hrs, one Chief Hon. Macpherson Igbedi ‘m’ of No. 4 Akanaweh Street Off Ekredjebor road Ughelli reported that on the 4/4/2021 at about 2345hrs, at Ohoro town one Blessing Emmanuel ‘f’ age 30 yrs stabbed her husband one Jonathan Otomi Umamode aged…