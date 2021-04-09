Recent attack on police headquarters and Correctional Centres in Imo are all products of poverty and injustice

Former Governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has condemned the recent attacks in Imo state.

Okorocha who spoke in Jos on Thursday April 8, said the recent attack on the police headquarters, the Correctional Centres in Imo State, the unending herdsmen crisis, banditry, Boko Haram and kidnappings are all products of poverty and injustice.

He stated that time has come for political leaders to tell themselves the truth and address this ugly situation, to help men and women of the Armed Forces and the police who are currently fighting the symptoms and not the disease.

Okorocha said;