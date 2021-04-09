Tennessee Governor signs bill allowing most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a background check or training

Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out a series of executive orders aimed at curbing gun violence, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill allowing most residents over 21 in the state to carry a gun without a permit or a background check.

“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their (Second Amendment) rights,” Lee a Republican approaching his reelection campaign for 2022, wrote in a tweet.

The governor then thanked the National Rifle Association for their help with the bill.

Lee initially proposed the National Rifle Association-backed legislation last year before the COVID-19 pandemic caused lawmakers to focus on more important issues. He renewed that effort when lawmakers returned for this year’s legislative session.

The bill applies to handguns that are concealed and ones that are openly carried, but it does not apply to long guns.

Tennessee becomes the nineteenth US state…