The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is Back With a Twist

Every year, for the past five years, sports and fitness enthusiasts globally, gather to participate in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon(ABLCM). This year isn’t any different as the marathon is set to hold on Saturday, April 10, 2021. However, in a bid to uphold COVID-19 safety guidelines and ensure the safety of participants, only 300 runners made up of local and international elite runners and selected persons from professional running bodies will be eligible to run the 42KM race. Provisions have been made for the larger public to participate in the 10KM race virtually.

The marathon has been themed ‘Stronger Together’ drawing from the rationale that we’ve held on strongly together and survived the gruesome effects of the pandemic–from the closure of businesses, lockdowns and restrictions, to loss of lives and livelihoods. These happenings have pushed us as a nation and individuals to the edge but slowly and surely, we’ll spring up stronger and better than we…