I have observed Aisha with keen interest as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights

President Muhammadu Buhari has outlined ways his wife and First Lady Aisha has tried to improve the lives of Nigerians.
In his forward for his wife’s biography which was launched on Thursday April 8, Buhari said he has watched his wife with keen interest as she addressed many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights.
He added that his wife easily transitioned into philanthropy and humanitarianism when she became First Lady because she is kind-hearted.
Buhari wrote;
“Aisha as the world has come to know her is kind hearted; this made her transitioning into philanthropy and humanitarianism easy when she became First Lady. Her protective mien also translates to the special energy she exerts when women, children, and vulnerable people are abused. I have observed with keen interest as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights.
“Her programme, Future Assured, has provided her with a special vehicle to…
Source: Linda Ikeji