I have observed Aisha with keen interest as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights

President Muhammadu Buhari has outlined ways his wife and First Lady Aisha has tried to improve the lives of Nigerians.

In his forward for his wife’s biography which was launched on Thursday April 8, Buhari said he has watched his wife with keen interest as she addressed many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights.

He added that his wife easily transitioned into philanthropy and humanitarianism when she became First Lady because she is kind-hearted.

Buhari wrote;