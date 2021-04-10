Lagos state government eases restrictions on event centres, pegs occupancy limit at 500





The Lagos state government has eased the restrictions on social and event centres.

In the new guidelines released today April 9 by Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff, the commissioner for tourism, arts and culture, the state government pegged the occupancy limit for event centres at 500 while social events can now have up to 200 people at a time.

According to the statement, safety marshals will be deployed to any social event with over 200 people and event centre exceeding the 500 limit.

“All event centres must hold a valid license of The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event centre in the State. All event centres must be duly registered and verified on The Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event. An Event Safety Clearance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition. Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an…





Source: Linda Ikeji