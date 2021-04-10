Last month the federal government printed additional 50 to 60 billion Naira for states to share

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has revealed that the Buhari-led federal government printed additional 50 to 60 billion Naira for states to share last month.

The Edo state Governor who also disclosed that the money the country has borrowed will be in excess of 15 to 16 trillion by the end of 2021, expressed fear of Nigeria experiencing hyperinflation like Argentina.

According to Obaseki, Nigeria is like a country borrowing and borrowing without any means to pay back because oil is no longer bringing in much revenue like before. He added that no one is talking about that because everyone’s attention is on 2023 general election.

