“Since men have decided to misbehave, we are ready for them” Sex therapist says as she ties and buries male and female statues to bind lovers forever (video)

A self-acclaimed sex therapist has shocked Instagram users after she shared a video showing her tying male and female wooden dolls and burying them to bind lovers together forever.

 

The sex therapist advertised the procedure online and told prospective clients that it is a sure way to ensure their men who are straying are bound to them forever. 

 

 

6071ab6f2631b

 

She told women that it’s a “spiritual serious bonding” that will ensure their men stick to them.

 

6071abbc2cc93

 

In one of the videos shared, the therapist is seen holding the dolls that had been tied together with a rope. 

 

In another video, she’s seen putting the dolls in a hole filled with water and covering it with sand.

 

The videos quickly started going viral and people trooped to her page, asking for the price and indicating interest. 

 

6071ad932f974

6071b122ed1f2

 

One follower commented: “Waka waka men, una go hear am.”

 

And the sex therapist responded: “Since men has decided to misbehave we too we are ready for them.”

 

6071adaf8d7aa

 

The video…



Source: Linda Ikeji

