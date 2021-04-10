White House unveils official portraits of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The White House has released official portraits of US president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Chief official White House photographer, Adam Schultz, who shared the image on Friday, April 9, said he took the photo of Biden in the Library Room of the White House last month.

Proud to unveil the official portrait of @POTUS, taken on March 3, 2021, in the Library room of the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/8FXoJ4vYQ5 — Adam Schultz (@schultzinit) April 9, 2021

Peter Velz, the director of Press Operations for Kamala Harris also shared her official portrait.

Happy Friday to the official portrait of Madam @VP, only pic.twitter.com/RTc5m2SHLR — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) April 9, 2021

In the portraits, Biden is seen sporting a blue tie and suit with a white shirt in his photo, while Harris is wearing pearl earrings and a navy blazer in her official snapshot.

The images will be placed in federal buildings across the country.