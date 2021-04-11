



Chairman of Silverbird Group and former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce has shown off his newly acquired electric car. Ben Murray-Bruce said his Lucid Electric Car which will be delivered early next year, is capable of more miles per charge than a Tesla. He also called for the Nigerian government to ban all combustion engine cars by 2035. Ben tweeted; In practising what I preach, I recently put a deposit on this yet to be manufactured Lucid Electric Car. Delivery is early next year. It’s capable of more miles per charge than a Tesla. An amazing machine. Nigeria should ban all combustion Engine cars by 2035. The post Ben Murray-Bruce shows off his new electric car appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji