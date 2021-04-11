Dambazau and four other top Northern leaders had their hands in recruitment of bandits into the country

The O’odua Peoples Congress has lampooned former the Chief of Army Staff and immediate past Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdurahman Dambazau (retd) for likening them as well as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Boko Haram.

OPC in a statement released on Saturday April 10 by its Publicity Secretary Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, said the former Army chief is suffering from ”acute dementia and gradually losing touch with the realities of the moment.”

They also alleged that in 2014 just before the general election, Dambazau and four other top Northern leaders had their hands in the recruitment of bandits into the country.

OPC also alleged that when Dambazzau eventually became the minister of Interior under President Muhammadu Buhari, “he requested and pleaded that the Federal Government should raise over N800b to settle the bandits; a request that was opposed by Nigerians”.

The statement read;