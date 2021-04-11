PDP Zonal Congress ends in chaos as thugs snatch ballot

The People’s Democratic Party’s congress for north west zone has ended in chaos in Kaduna.

A chaotic scene was recorded after supporters of major contenders for the position of National Vice Chairman of the zone clashed.

The major contenders include Senator Bello Hayatudeen Gwarzo, Aminu Wali and a preferred candidate of former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Daily Trust reported that thugs took over the venue just before the start of voting. They snatched and damaged ballot boxes forcing many to flee.