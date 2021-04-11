Princes William and Harry to walk behind Philip’s coffin with pregnant Meghan Markle to miss the funeral on Saturday

Princes William and Harry will walk behind their grandfather’s coffin when they attend his funeral next week.

The brothers are expected to stand shoulder to shoulder to form part of the royal procession at the service for the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor on Saturday, April 17.

It will be the first time the pair will be seen together since Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey – in which he claimed his older brother was ‘trapped’ inside the Monarchy.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that, while tensions have been ‘high’ following the fallout from the Oprah interview on March 7, the Royal Family are ‘united in grief’ following Prince Philip’s death.

However, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child at home in California, will not be attending following medical advice.

Prince Harry, 36, is due to fly back to the UK this morning and will be reunited with his family for the first time since he moved to the US last…