Anthony Hopkins, 83, makes history as the oldest star to win Leading Actor

Sir Anthony Hopkins made history at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards on Sunday as he became the oldest man in history to be awarded Best Leading Actor.

The veteran British actor, 83, was awarded the prize for his acclaimed performance in The Father, beating out favourite Chadwick Boseman.

Despite the historic win, Anthony failed to appear at the virtual ceremony and later revealed he had been working on a painting in his hotel room in Wales.

The actor, who currently lives in Wales, admitted he wasn’t even aware he’d won the prize for Leading Actor and was informed by his family members who were watching the ceremony.

He said: ‘This is wonderful, never in my life did I expect I’d get this. I got to a point in my life, this particular film which is a powerful film I know.

‘So for me, this is a bonus, it’s a fun bonus, and I wish all the other nominees and winners congratulations I’m just so astounded I was sitting here painting in fact in my hotel, and…