Future of Work Academy for Youths

FITC, the world-class, innovation-led, and technology-driven knowledge organization which provides learning, insights, and innovation, as well as advisory services to Financial Institutions and other sectors in Nigeria and beyond, has launched its Future of Work Academy (FOWA). This is line with its commitment to continuously bridge the knowledge gap in Africa, while equipping the youths for the peculiar needs of the Future of Work.

The Academy, FOWA, which was launched recently, at the company’s headquarters will see African youths; undergraduates, graduates, youth corpers, and job seekers acquire the necessary skills needed to prepare them, help them gain competitive advantage to thrive and succeed in the rapidly evolving world of work.

The FITC Future of Work Academy (FOWA) seeks to solve the prevalent issue of producing university graduates with degrees and skills that have limited practical use in the current global job market, as well as the requirements for the…