God is not happy with Buhari, political and religious leaders

A Nigerian cleric, Archbishop Samson Benjamin, has protested against bad governance, President Buhari’s adminstration, political, traditional and religious leaders.

The General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministry, Lagos, popularly known as Jehovah Sharp Sharp, carried a coffin as he marched through the streets of Festac, Navy Town, Alakija, Satellite Town, on Sunday, April 11.

The cleric claimed God asked him to do so because he wasn’t happy with the government and the state of the nation, adding that he embarked on this protest after “a spiritual journey of more than one year”

“From the 15th of September 2019 up until this moment, I have not eaten food cooked by fire or any pleasant food, I have been seeking the face of God over this great country,” he said.

“Last week, I had a mortal vacation, which was a solitary confinement where I didn’t talk to any human to be with the cabinet of the trinity, I didn’t see the sun, moon, clouds. What you…