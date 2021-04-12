Jose Mourinho slams Ole Gunnar Solksjaer after the coach suggested Mourinho’s player faked injury during ManU vs Tottenham match (video)

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho has fired back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the man who replaced him at Manchester United following Tottenham’s 1-3 defeat to Man United on Sunday , April 11.

Mourinho reacted angrily in his post-match press conference to comments made by Solskjaer about Heung Min-Son.

Despite running out 3-1 winners, Solksjaer was unhappy with Heung-Min Son’s reaction to a flailing arm from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, an incident which resulted in a Man United goal being overturned after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened.

Solskjaer said: “We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.

“We weren’t conned, the referee was.”

Mourinho, upon hearing of Solksjaer’s comments then offered a withering rebuke at Solksjaer, questioning his fatherhood.

“I just want…