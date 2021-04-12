Lagos state police command dismisses and prosecutes officer for attempted murder of his lady friend

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed and prosecuted one Sgt Eze Aiwansoba, m, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, for firing and attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze, f, on 8th October 2020, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja of Lagos State. Read the initial story here.

The incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer.

A statement from the spokesperson of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, states that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal. The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated February 2nd, 2021.

After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for…