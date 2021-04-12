Man arrested for allegedly procuring abortion for his girlfriend which led to her death

A man has been arrested after his girlfriend died after undergoing an abortion.

Police operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command arrested the man, identified as Wisdom Okoro, 50, for the sudden death of his girlfriend, identified as Enobong Udoh, 38.

Wisdom Okoro, from Orlu, Imo State, was arrested on April 11, 2021, at 10:45a.m.

One Blessing Pius, of No 46, Adegboruwa Street, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, reported to the police that Enobong Udoh was found dead in her house, opposite Meras Hotel, along Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, on April 11, 2021, at about 10am.

The police operatives immediately invited her boyfriend, Wisdom Okoro, for interrogation where he confessed that the deceased informed him that she was pregnant in February 2021 and he was in her house to check on her on April 10, 2021, at about 5.14pm.

He said that while he was at her house on April 10, his girlfriend told him that she had terminated her pregnancy.

