Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa expecting twin boys as the show host’s love quadrangle gets more confusing

American show host, Nick Cannon is about to be a father to twins again.

His girlfriend, Abby De La Rosa, shared beautiful pregnancy photos and videos and revealed in the caption that she’s expecting two boys. She added that Nick is the father of her twin boys.

She wrote: “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Nick already has twins – a boy and a girl – with his ex-wife,…