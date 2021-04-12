Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has unwittingly exposed itself as promoter of bad governance, divisiveness and injustice under Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria has fired back at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) over its comment about the hijab crisis in Kwara state and appointment of Appeal Court Justices.

The Sultan of Sokoto-led council which slammed CAN for opposing the nomination of 13 Northerners/ Muslims out of the 20 jurists listed as Court of Appeal Justices, had also accused the Christian group of beating a war drum over the introduction of hijab in mission schools in Ilorin, Kwara State.

However reacting to this, CAN alleged that the NSCIA has unwittingly exposed itself as a promoter of bad governance, divisiveness and injustice in Nigeria under the Buhari administration.

The Christian group which also accused the NSCIA of being evasive on the big issue of the Court of Appeal, stated that its concern has always been directed at the Federal Government as a concerned non-governmental group but NSCIA as an underdog of Government rather took it upon itself…