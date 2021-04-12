Police accuse Fulani herdsmen of being behind kidnap of Imo priest

The Imo state police command has accused Fulani herdsmen of being behind the abduction of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha.
The state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu said Rev . Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri was kidnapped after his vehicle developed a fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA.
Ikeokwu said the Commissioner of Police, CP Nasiru Mohammed has activated all the tactical teams of the Command with a view to rescue the priest and possibly arrest the culprits.
The statement read;
“On 11/04/21, one Bissong Isa Atugu reported that on the 10/03/21, at about 7:45pm ,while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in company of one Rev . Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri, the vehicle developed fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA, and as they stepped down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be Fulani…
Source: Linda Ikeji