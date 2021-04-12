Police accuse Fulani herdsmen of being behind kidnap of Imo priest

The Imo state police command has accused Fulani herdsmen of being behind the abduction of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha.

The state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu said Rev . Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri was kidnapped after his vehicle developed a fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA.

Ikeokwu said the Commissioner of Police, CP Nasiru Mohammed has activated all the tactical teams of the Command with a view to rescue the priest and possibly arrest the culprits.

The statement read;