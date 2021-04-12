Twitter announces its African Headquarters will open in Ghana, gives reasons why the West Africa nation was picked ahead of Nigeria and other countries 

Microblogging and social networking service, Twitter is establishing a presence in Africa, with its Headquarters to be located in Ghana.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey made the announcement in a tweet on Monday, April 12.

He said “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo”

?? Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg — jack (@jack) April 12, 2021

President Nana Akufo- Addo in his response, welcomed the news and revealed that he held a virtual meeting with Jack on April 7,

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1#TwitterInGhana#TwitterGhana.”

“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s…