Wealthy Kenyan musician, Akothee has advised her daughter, Celine Dion Okello popularly known as Baby Rue, to choose money over love.

In a video posted by Baby Rue on Monday, April 12, Akothee told the 23-year-old model that money will never come if she goes for love.

“Go for money my dear. When you go for money, love will come but when you go for love, money will never come. You better cry in Dubai than cry in Kanyamkago”

Baby Rue

The mother of five, who is said to be the richest female musician in Kenya, gifted Baby Rue a brand new car on her birthday last year.

Her first daughter, Vesha Okello, who graduated from the prestigious Stratmore University, is the director of Akothee Safaris.

Watch the video below…