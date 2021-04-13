Attack on Ebonyi community not by Fulani herdsmen

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state, Kelechi Igwe, has denied reports claiming that the attacks on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State, in the early hours of on Monday April 12, was carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

LIB reported earlier that unknown gunmen stormed the community and attacked the villagers, leaving many injured. It was alleged that the attack was carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

However, in a statement released by Monday Uzor, his Chief Press Secretary, the deputy governor said preliminary investigations showed that the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters.