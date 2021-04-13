Don’t reduce your stake in Nigeria





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has warned Igbos against reducing their stake in Nigeria with “action and activity”.

Uzodinma who spoke in Owerri as he welcomed his counterparts from other states in the South-East and stakeholders of the region to its first security summit last Sunday, claimed that those creating the erroneous impression that Igbos want to leave Nigeria are either naive or mischievous.

He also asked Igbos to jettison every action and activity that would reduce their chances of producing the next President of Nigeria.

"Jettison every action and activity that would reduce the high stake (their) region has in the country so as to produce the next president of Nigeria. "Igbo are major stakeholders in Nigeria as they constitute the second largest population of every city in Nigeria.





Source: Linda Ikeji