Former Imo state governor cum Senator, Rochas Okorocha, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

Officials of the Commission laid siege to the former Governor’s private office at Nkwerre Street in Garki area of Abuja and picked him up shortly after he returned from a trip today April 13.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest to the Nation but did not give reasons for the action.