Female Police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright identified as Kim Potter

Authorities have identified the female officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a weekend traffic stop near Minneapolis, sparking protests and unrest.

Kim Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said in an emailed statement.

The BCA said she’s on standard administrative leave, but would not disclose any further details, citing the active investigation into Wright’s death.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man was shot and killed during a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Sunday in Brooklyn Center, after officer Potter said she mistook her taser for a gun and fired at him. He died about 10 miles from where George Floyd, another black man was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

The Hennepin County medical examiner said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest, ruling his death as a homicide.



Following the news of his death, hundreds of…