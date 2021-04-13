Horrific school shooting in Tennessee leaves ‘multiple victims’

A suspect has been detained after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

A police statement confirmed that the shooting in Knoxville left one male victim dead and a police officer injured. The statement added that a possible suspect had been taken in for questioning.

The officer, who has not yet been named, is expected to survive after being shot at least one time at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon confirmed that she spoke to the officer, and that he is expected to be OK, but will need to undergo surgery.

Kidcannon said that the officer was in “good spirits.”

The Knoxville Police Department confirmed that “officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school.

“Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” the department said in a statement.

The officer was struck at least one time and taken to UT Medical Center, while the…