Issues of arms procurement were done by specific individuals, call these individuals to explain to you

A dramatic scene was recorded today April 13 after the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru appeared before House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on arms and ammunition as part of the investigation into arms purchase by the military.

Attahiru refused to speak on arms procurement after presenting a document to the committee.

According to the COAS, he just resumed office and the issues surrounding the procurement of arms should be answered by the “specific individuals” who initiated the purchase.

He said;