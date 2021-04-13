Medical doctor and nurse abducted in Ogun state regain their freedom; Dentist abducted

The medical doctor and the nurse who were abducted while travelling along the Abeokuta-Imeko Road last week Wednesday, April 7, have regained their freedom.

They were released on Monday night, April 12.

Meanwhile, a dentist in the state hospital has been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. The doctor whose name is yet to be ascertained, was abducted on Monday, April 12. He was said to have been abducted while on his way to work on Monday evening in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

The state police command is yet to comment on this development.