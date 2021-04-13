Meghan Markle reportedly spoke with Queen Elizabeth to share condolences following Prince Philip’s death

Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to Queen Elizabeth to share her condolences over the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

On Saturday, April 10, a source told US Weekly that “Meghan and Harry have already spoken to the Queen to express their sympathies.”

Meghan Markle will not be attending Prince Philip’s funeral in person this Saturday, April 17, as her doctor didn’t clear her to fly because of her pregnancy.

But Meghan and Prince Harry dedicated the homepage of their non-profit Archewell to Prince Philip on Friday, April 9 immediately after his death was announced.

They shared a brief tribute to him which read, “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed.”